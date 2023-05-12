Burglary, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalBurglary, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor Arrests in Neshoba

TAYLER MORRIS, 21, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 2, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft.  Bond $15,000 X 2, $25,000.

 

BOBBY LEE PHILLIPS, 51, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHAUN ROBERTS, 50, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH ROBERTSON, 39, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

DANA ROBINSON, 42, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear , NCSO.  Bond $5,000 $0.

 

DANIEL C STEVENS, 36, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DAVDYON TERRY, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEREK THOMPSON, 40, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ASHLEY GERRERD WILLIAMS, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

EDWIN DALE WILLIS, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAKIRA E YARBROUGH, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $600.

