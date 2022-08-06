HomeLocalCapital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County

Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County

by

JERRY SPIVEY, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ALEX ANDREW TALBERT, 32, of Forest, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MICHAEL RENWICK TARKINGTON, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, DUI – Other Substance.  Bond $1,500.

 

BOBBY THOMAS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

BRADEN ROBERT TOWNSEND, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 3, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3, $0, $0, $0.

 

KORNELIOUS I’TAVEN TRIPLETT, 19, of Philadelphia, Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MARKI VAUGHN, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $5,870.

 

MASON GAGE WARD, 18, of Brandon, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JACOB WESLEY WILLIAMS, 27, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

KATHERINE ELIZABETH WILSON, 31, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

