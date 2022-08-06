Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County

JERRY SPIVEY, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ALEX ANDREW TALBERT, 32, of Forest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MICHAEL RENWICK TARKINGTON, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500.

BOBBY THOMAS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800.

BRADEN ROBERT TOWNSEND, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 3, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3, $0, $0, $0.

KORNELIOUS I’TAVEN TRIPLETT, 19, of Philadelphia, Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MARKI VAUGHN, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,870.

MASON GAGE WARD, 18, of Brandon, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JACOB WESLEY WILLIAMS, 27, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KATHERINE ELIZABETH WILSON, 31, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.