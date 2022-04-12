Car Wrecks and a Car Fire in Neshoba

9:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an accident with no injuries ib Hwy. 488.

2:47 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to an accident with injuries and a possible entrapment at the intersection of County Roads 151 and 149.

2:59 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a vehicle fire on Hwy 16 E.

7:17 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a group of kids riding recklessly on 4-wheelers at Robin Hood Cir. and Sherwood Dr.

7:31 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a black cow near Memorial Highway.