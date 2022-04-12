HomeLocalCar Wrecks and a Car Fire in Neshoba

Car Wrecks and a Car Fire in Neshoba

by

 

9:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an accident with no injuries ib Hwy. 488.

2:47 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to an accident with injuries and a possible entrapment at the intersection of County Roads 151 and 149.

2:59 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a vehicle fire on Hwy 16 E.

7:17 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a group of kids riding recklessly on 4-wheelers at Robin Hood Cir. and Sherwood Dr.

7:31 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a black cow near Memorial Highway.

 

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Disturbances and a Reported Prowler in Neshoba Sunday

A possible intrusion and a dumped dozer in Neshoba

Accidents and livestock work Neshoba County Deputies

Capital Murder and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba Board of Supervisors Announces Meeting on Medical Cannabis

Early Morning House Fire in Carthage Today

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.