Carthage-Leake County Library – “Back To School Fun Splash Day”

The Carthage-Leake County Library invites children and teens to a “Back To School Fun Splash Day” on July 26th at 2:00 p.m. at the Old Elementary School lawn located at the corner of Van Buren and College Streets. For more information call the Carthage-Leake County Library at (601)267-7821. The “Back To School Fun Splash Day” is co-sponsored by local businesses: Citizen’s National Bank, Fast Pace Urgent Care, and Piggly Wiggly. Children and Teens should come prepared to get wet, and bring a towel.