The Carthage-Leake County Library and Dancing Rabbit Genealogical and Historical Society invite you to the second in our series of films that have been a part of our cultural experience. On Saturday, July 27, we will present Rear Window starring Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly. Viewing will begin at 11:00 o’clock. Popcorn and soda will be provided. Seeing a great film is a wonderful way to spend a Saturday morning. The event is free and open to the public.