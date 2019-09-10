Carthage-Leake County Library holding USED Book Sale

This Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Sept 12-14) the Friends of the Carthage-Leake County Library will have a USED Book Sale at the library in the Ramzy Hall meeting room. The Book Sale hours are: Thursday – Friday 8:30 – 4:30 and Saturday 8:30 – 11:30. Everyone is welcome to come and browse the books that will be available at very low prices. Hardback books will sell for $1.00, and paperback books for .25 cents. All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Carthage-Leake County Library. For more information, please call the library at 601-267-7821.