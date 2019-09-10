Home » Leake » Carthage-Leake County Library holding USED Book Sale

Carthage-Leake County Library holding USED Book Sale

This Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Sept 12-14)  the Friends of the Carthage-Leake County Library will have a USED Book Sale at the library in the Ramzy Hall meeting room.  The Book Sale hours are: Thursday – Friday 8:30 – 4:30 and Saturday 8:30 – 11:30.  Everyone is welcome to come and browse the books that will be available at very low prices.  Hardback books will sell for $1.00, and paperback books for .25 cents.  All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Carthage-Leake County Library.  For more information, please call the library at 601-267-7821.

