Carthage-Leake County Library to Host Book Signing for Leake County Author, John Gross

Local author, John Gross, will be at the Carthage-Leake County Library on Monday, July 17th at 6 p.m. for a book signing.

Signed copies of his book, “Things I Learned About Angels”, will be available for purchase at a discounted price.

Hear the story behind the book and meet the author himself.

Books are available for purchase from amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com. You can also pick up a copy from the church office at First Baptist Church in Carthage.

Mr. Gross asks that you leave a review if you purchase the book from Amazon.