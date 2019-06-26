ECCC Alumni and Friends Invited to Lunch with the Road Warriors 2019 Tour

The East Central Community College Alumni Association is coming to a town near you! Alumni Association officials, along with college President Dr. Billy Stewart, invite alumni and friends to join them during the month of July for “Road Warriors 2019 Tour.”

Stewart and Director of Athletics Paul Nixon will join others at stops in each of the five counties East Central Community College serves, including Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Winston, on select days during the month.

The one-hour event will include a Dutch-treat lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m., a brief college and athletics update, and door prizes.

“We are very excited about visiting with alumni throughout the five-county district in July,” said David LeBlanc, director of alumni relations and the foundation. “The Road Warriors Tour, along with the alumni event at the Neshoba County Fair, allows us to stay in touch with our alumni base during the summer and inform them on what’s happening at East Central. As always, it’s a great time to be a Warrior!”

Tour dates include Tuesday, July 9, at Lake Tiak O’Khata Restaurant, 1290 Smyth Lake Road in Louisville; Wednesday, July 10, at Ashley’s Restaurant, 214 Line Ave. in Philadelphia; Tuesday, July 16, at Leake Country Club, 1050 N. Jordan Street in Carthage; Thursday, July 18, at Garden Patch Restaurant, 220 N. Woodland Dr. in Forest; and Wednesday, July 24, at Union Station Fish House, 107 Pine Street in Union.

To ensure there is plenty of reserved space, the Alumni Association asks that those planning to attend please R.S.V.P. at www.eccc.edu/road-warriors.

For more information, contact LeBlanc at [email protected] or 601-635-6327.