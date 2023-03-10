Checks on People’s Welfare, An Accident and Disturbances in Leake

Thursday 3/9/23

8:35 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Van Buren Street for an unwanted person on the property.

9:05 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Pleasant Grove Road.

4:18 p.m. – Leake Deputies were made aware of a reckless driver on Hy 16 E near Midway Road.

4:26 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Hayes Street for a disturbance.

5:37 p.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on the Natchez Trace just north of Terry Road.

7:02 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Roberts Road.

8:44 p.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Chicken Nugget in Hy 16 W.

10:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked an alarm at Goco Exxon on Hy 16 in Edinburg.