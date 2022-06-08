HomeLeakeChicken House Fire, Car Crash, and More Today in Leake County

Chicken House Fire, Car Crash, and More Today in Leake County

by

Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

12:16 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteers and Madden Volunteers were called to a chicken house on fire on HWY 427 near Wilcher Road.

1:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress on Wiggins Loop Road.

10:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on HWY 488 near the old Ice Plant. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

11:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies went to a residence on Cedar Grove Road when a caller reported there was a convicted felon shooting guns there.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Capital Murder and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

Volunteer Firefighters Respond to Two Fires in Leake County Today

Murder and Embezzlement in Attala and Leake

Carthage Farmer’s Market is Open Today

Updated – Suspicious Persons, Break-Ins, and Much More in Leake

Murder and Kidnapping in Leake and Attala Arrests

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.