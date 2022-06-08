Chicken House Fire, Car Crash, and More Today in Leake County

Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

12:16 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteers and Madden Volunteers were called to a chicken house on fire on HWY 427 near Wilcher Road.

1:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress on Wiggins Loop Road.

10:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on HWY 488 near the old Ice Plant. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

11:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies went to a residence on Cedar Grove Road when a caller reported there was a convicted felon shooting guns there.