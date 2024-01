Child Neglect and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

RAVEN BEAMON, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $5,000.

AMY BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

NIKEEM JAQUEL CARTER, 27, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRADLEY WADE DIXON, 40, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

SEANA EVE EREVIA, 49, of San Diego, CA, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $1,000, $600.

SPENCER HARVEY, 31, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

FORREST W IRONS, 39, of Houston, TX, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, $7,500, $600.

LEEANN JAYROE, 56, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, NCSO. Bond $800.

DAKOTA LADD, 28, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 3, NCSO. Bond $800 X 3.