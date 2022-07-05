Choctaw Indian Fair schedule, tickets prices, etc.

The 72nd Annual Choctaw Indian Fair returns Wednesday, July 13 – Saturday, July 16.

This year’s event features traditional social dances, the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant, the World Series of Stickball Tournament, food, fun, cultural presentations and live entertainment from the biggest names in Christian and Country music.

The World Series of Stickball begins Wednesday, July 6.

Midway and carnival rides open Thursday, July 7.

The Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant is set for Wednesday, July 13.

For a complete listing of events, visit the fair website here.

Pricing for the fair is as follows:

Adult Season Pass $20 (ages 18 or older)

Adult Day Pass $10 (ages 18 or older)

Student Season Pass $10 (ages 6-17)

Student Day Pass $7 (ages 6 to 17)

MBCI Senior Citizens Pass FREE (ages 57 and older)

Ages (5 and under) FREE