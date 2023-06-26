Choctaw Indian Princess Cadence Nickey Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Choctaw Indian Fair is around the corner, beginning July 5th through the 15th. This fair like many before it will spotlight the Choctaw people, their culture and will feature one of my personal favorite moments of the fair, the Choctaw Indian Princess pageant.

For the young women who win, it is a moment that is certainly a life changing one, because it comes with a great amount of responsibility and honor. To be the representative for her people presents a unique opportunity to educate and inform those who may not know the culture, but to encourage and inspire young women of the tribe to take their place among the distinguished list of those who came before them.

Princess Cadance Nickey will end her reign at this year’s event and she stopped by the studio to visit, reflect on her reign and to talk about this year’s big event.

See this year’s line up of events and entertainment by clicking here

Choctaw Indian Princess Nickey with Brian Montgomery this morning!

Part Two Choctaw Indian Princess Nickey with Brian Montgomery this morning!