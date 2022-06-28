Choctaw Princess Shemah Crosby visits B-MO in the MO’rning

HomeAttalaChoctaw Princess Shemah Crosby visits B-MO in the MO’rning

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Choctaw Indian Fair returns July 13th through the 16th with the pageantry, the history and entertainment visitors have come to expect, including my personal favorite the annual Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant. The reigning princess Shemah Crosby is the 66th princess to wear the crown, will see her reign come to an end in July and we discussed the coming Choctaw Indian Fair’s return, her responsibilities and some of the attractions, educational opportunities available for people to learn about the culture of the MCBI and more.

In getting to know these young women, I am so impressed at the way they balance their personal and professional obligations. It is truly an incredible responsibility and honor.

For more information on this year’s Choctaw Indian Fair visit the official website here

A very special thanks to Princess Shemah, thank you for taking time out of your busy day and spending time with me!

