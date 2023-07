The Carthage Police Department, Leake County Sheriff’s Department, and Main Street Chamber of Leake County have teamed up for a Christmas in July Toy Drive and Shop Local Extravaganza!

Toys collected during the toy drive will be given to Leake County children in need for Christmas.

Toys can be dropped off to participating businesses on Saturday, July 8th.

Visit The Main Street Chamber of Leake County Facebook page for a list of participating businesses, specials, and potential discounts.