Christmas Open House coming soon in Leake County

Christmas Open House for Leake County will be held on Sunday, November 13 from 1 pm – 7 pm.
Each business will be offering special sales and offers for Christmas Open House.
“This is a great opportunity to jumpstart holiday shopping while supporting your local community!” says Main Street Director, Dakota Presley.
Any Carthage/Leake County business can sign up by emailing Dakota Presley at director@leakems.com or calling Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231.
Businesses currently signed up to participate in Christmas Open House are:
- The Silver Lady
- Uptown 101
- Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift
- O’Lolly Jewelry
- Johnson Beauty Supply
- Proverbs Coffee
- Sims, It’s a Wrap
- The Eagle’s Nest
- East Main Ole Market