Christmas Open House coming soon in Leake County

Christmas Open House for Leake County will be held on Sunday, November 13 from 1 pm – 7 pm.

Each business will be offering special sales and offers for Christmas Open House.

“This is a great opportunity to jumpstart holiday shopping while supporting your local community!” says Main Street Director, Dakota Presley.

Any Carthage/Leake County business can sign up by emailing Dakota Presley at director@leakems.com or calling Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231.

Businesses currently signed up to participate in Christmas Open House are:

  • The Silver Lady
  • Uptown 101
  • Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift
  • O’Lolly Jewelry
  • Johnson Beauty Supply
  • Proverbs Coffee
  • Sims, It’s a Wrap
  • The Eagle’s Nest
  • East Main Ole Market

