Christmas Open House coming soon in Leake County

Christmas Open House for Leake County will be held on Sunday, November 13 from 1 pm – 7 pm.

Each business will be offering special sales and offers for Christmas Open House.

“This is a great opportunity to jumpstart holiday shopping while supporting your local community!” says Main Street Director, Dakota Presley.

Any Carthage/Leake County business can sign up by emailing Dakota Presley at director@leakems.com or calling Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231.

Businesses currently signed up to participate in Christmas Open House are: