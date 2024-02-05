Conehatta man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexual contact with a child

HomeLeakeConehatta man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexual contact with a child

Jackson, Miss. –A Conehatta man was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for having sexual contact with a child in the Conehatta Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

According to court documents, Dayleon Phillips, Sr., 35, admitted to having sexual contact with a child less than 12 years of age while in the Conehatta Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Rebekah Day of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.

