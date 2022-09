Thursday, September 1, 2022

7:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Hwy 25 South near Redwater Rd where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:23 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a minor accident in the parking lot of First Financial Bank on Hwy 35.

12:53 p.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Gomillion Rd for a disturbance in progress there.