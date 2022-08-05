HomeLeakeDisturbance and Reckless Driver Reports in Leake

Disturbance and Reckless Driver Reports in Leake

Friday, August 5, 2022

12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred on McKay Drive.

2:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Estes Mill Road regarding possible prowlers in the area.

5:16 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Sonic when they received reports that a grill was on fire there.

8:20 a.m. – Leake and Neshoba County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Edinburg on HWY 16 East near the Sunrise area.

