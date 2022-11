Tuesday, November 22, 2022

7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a business at the intersection of East Water St and South Van Buren St reporting that a man threw a large rock at the building. The man was located and taken into custody.

8:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General on Hwy 13 in Lena regarding a customer causing a disturbance there. The person left before deputies arrived and was banned from the store.