HomeLeakeDisturbances an Accident and a Gas Leak in Leake

Disturbances an Accident and a Gas Leak in Leake

by

Wednesday 3/22/23

 

3:37 a.m. – Leake Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a juvenile driving a Nissan Kick.

12:09 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a residential burglar alarm on N Jordan Street.

2:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a tree and power lines down on Honeysuckle Road.

2:50 p.m. – Madden Fire Department responded to a grass fire threatening structures on Shoemaker Road.

3:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a minor accident in the parking lot of the Leake Central Junior High on Martin Luther King Drive.

4:39 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a three-vehicle accident on S Van Buren Street.

5:08 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a reckless driver on Hy 35 N.

6:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a domestic dispute on Hy 487 W.

8:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies went to Cummins Road for a domestic disturbance. 

9:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a trespasser on Cooncreek Road.

9:47 p.m. – Carthage Fire was called about a gas leak on S Van Buren Street.

 

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault, Felony Malicious Mischief, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

Possible Drug Activity, a Trespasser, and a Woods Fire in Leake

Counterfeit Money, a Shoplifter, and an Attempted Armed Robbery in Leake

Many DUI and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

Suspicious Vehicles, Disturbances, and an Accident With Injuries in Leake

Suspicious Vehicles and Four Wheelers in Leake.