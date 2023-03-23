Disturbances an Accident and a Gas Leak in Leake

Wednesday 3/22/23

3:37 a.m. – Leake Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a juvenile driving a Nissan Kick.

12:09 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a residential burglar alarm on N Jordan Street.

2:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a tree and power lines down on Honeysuckle Road.

2:50 p.m. – Madden Fire Department responded to a grass fire threatening structures on Shoemaker Road.

3:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a minor accident in the parking lot of the Leake Central Junior High on Martin Luther King Drive.

4:39 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a three-vehicle accident on S Van Buren Street.

5:08 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a reckless driver on Hy 35 N.

6:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a domestic dispute on Hy 487 W.

8:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies went to Cummins Road for a domestic disturbance.

9:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a trespasser on Cooncreek Road.

9:47 p.m. – Carthage Fire was called about a gas leak on S Van Buren Street.