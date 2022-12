Sunday, December 4, 2022

6:41 p.m. – Carthage Police and EMS were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Hwy 35 and Hwy 16. One person was injured and transported to the hospital.

9:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Ruben Rd.

10:46 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 487 near Pine Grove Rd. regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.