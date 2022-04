Friday, 4/22/22

8:57 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on the status of a vehicle that had reportedly hit a tree on Road 2804.

10:22 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm on Road 404

6:34 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Road 2222.

9:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a second domestic disturbance on Road 101.