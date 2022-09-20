HomeLeakeDisturbances, Suspicious Persons, and More in Leake

Disturbances, Suspicious Persons, and More in Leake

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

6:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Old Salem Road at the end near Hwy 487 that was blocking the entire roadway.

6:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Hunter Road.

8:08 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a suspicious male walking on Fernwood Street.

8:56 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred at Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16 West.

10:07 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the parking lot of Walmart regarding a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred there.

