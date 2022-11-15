Domestic Altercation in Carthage Lands One in the Hospital and One Behind Bars

On Sunday, November 13th at 12:25 a.m., Carthage Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Red Dog Rd regarding a disturbance in progress involving a weapon.

When officers arrived on scene a woman, Bessie Leflore, was standing in the doorway holding a kitchen knife with blood on it. After being advised to drop the weapon, Ms. Leflore put it down and was placed in handcuffs while officers observed the scene.

A male victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Leake for a deep cut in his arm that was badly bleeding. He later told police that he and his girlfriend, Ms. Leflore, had been drinking and got into an argument that turned physical.

Bessie Leflore was charged with Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence and was booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility.