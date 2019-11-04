Domestic altercation leads to shot fired into air outside Newton Walmart

Newton Police Chief Harvey Curry says no one was injured after a domestic situation led to a shot being fired in the Newton Walmart parking lot.

Chief Curry says a father was dropping his child off with the mother at Walmart Sunday evening when it happened.

Curry says the mother’s boyfriend and the husband got into an altercation. He says the boyfriend allegedly pulled out a bat and was trying to hit the husband and that’s when the husband pulled a gun and shot into the air.

Chief Curry says the husband and the boyfriend were both arrested. The boyfriend, who has not been named, was charged with simple assault and the husband, also not names, was charged with discharging a firearm.

Chief Curry says no one was injured and there was never an “active shooter” situation.