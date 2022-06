Tuesday, June 28, 2022

8:52 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a suspicious male walking down HWY 43 South about two miles south of Thomastown.

1:37 p.m. – Carthage Police, Emergency Medical Services, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 16 West at the intersection at Walmart.

2:16 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Craig Road in the Lena area.