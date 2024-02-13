Domestic shooting Sunday afternoon in Leake

A man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument at a home on Galilee Rd. in Leake County.

Deputies were called to the home at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 regarding a domestic disturbance and a person who was shot. While deputies were headed to the home, they were notified that the victim was driving himself to the ER.

At the time of this report, both parties involved say that a verbal argument escalated. They also both say that the female went to her vehicle to leave and pulled a gun from the vehicle. Then the stories differ. The male, who was shot in the back of his arm, says that he started walking away from the vehicle and was then shot by the female. The female says she only remembers firing toward the air.

The female, Miyonna Moore, has been charged with 1 count domestic violence – aggravated assault.