Don’t Be Tricked by a Gas Company Scam

A local gas company is warning customers about con men posing as bill collectors. Atmos Energy says sometimes those crooks come to your door threatening to shut off your gas and demanding money immediately. But the company says it doesn’t send employees to collect payments in person. Another gas company scam to watch out for: emails or text messages telling you to use a prepaid debit card to pay your bill. Atmos says it never requests that form of payment and is willing to work with customers who are behind on their bills to set up a payment plan.

Customers who suspect fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should contact local law enforcement authorities and the Atmos Energy customer service team at 888.286.6700, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.