Dope and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DENNIS BECKHAM, 41, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

KENDALL N BEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHARLES W BOONE, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

RICKEY KELVIN BOWIE, 33, of Birmingham, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES ECUFORD BROWNLEE, 45, of Starkville, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

CHRIS BURRAGE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

TROYDAS KENTRAE CAMPBELL, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

DALE CHICKAWAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROBERT CHADWICK CLARK, 46, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2, $0.

PATRICK TIP ELLIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $1,000.

KENTERRIOUS EVERSON, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.