HomeLocalDope and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Dope and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

by
SHARE NOW

DENNIS BECKHAM, 41, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

KENDALL N BEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHARLES W BOONE, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

RICKEY KELVIN BOWIE, 33, of Birmingham, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES ECUFORD BROWNLEE, 45, of Starkville, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

CHRIS BURRAGE, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TROYDAS KENTRAE CAMPBELL, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

DALE CHICKAWAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROBERT CHADWICK CLARK, 46, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0 X 2, $0.

 

PATRICK TIP ELLIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond  $7,500, $1,000.

 

KENTERRIOUS EVERSON, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Forgery, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Drug Trafficking, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Felony Identity Theft in Philadelphia Arrests

DUIs, Dope, and Shoplifting in Neshoba Arrests

Burglaries and DUIs in Neshoba

Violation of a Protection Order and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba

Shoplifting and DUIs in Philadelphia Arrests