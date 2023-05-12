HomeLocalDope, Disorderlies, and Many Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

Dope, Disorderlies, and Many Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

by

APRIL LONG, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

CEDRIC D LOVE, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CARL W MAJURE, 36, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

QUANDARIUS S MATTHEWS, 21, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

CHRISTINA MCCARTER, 54, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $1,666.75.

 

TERRELL MCCOY, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JENNIFER REA MCMILLIAN, 41, of Walnut Grove, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MCKALA MARIE MINGO, 38, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANTHONY MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

DUSTIN MORRIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MEGAN IRENE MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, MHP.  Bond $0.

