Dope, Disorderlies, and Many Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

APRIL LONG, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.
CEDRIC D LOVE, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
CARL W MAJURE, 36, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.
QUANDARIUS S MATTHEWS, 21, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED.
CHRISTINA MCCARTER, 54, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,666.75.
TERRELL MCCOY, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
JENNIFER REA MCMILLIAN, 41, of Walnut Grove, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.
MCKALA MARIE MINGO, 38, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
ANTHONY MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.
DUSTIN MORRIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.
MEGAN IRENE MORRIS, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, MHP. Bond $0.