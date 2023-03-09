HomeLocalDope, Domestic Violence, and DUIs in Neshoba

Dope, Domestic Violence, and DUIs in Neshoba

by

BRETT ANDREW PIKE, 23, of Covington, LA, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $600.

 

RICHARD RASH, 45, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

MARCUS BLAKE ROBERTSON, 32, of Louisville, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

EMILY BROOKE SHOEMAKE, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

STACY SIMS, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

ROGER D STOKES, 40, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

 

DOMINQUIE STOVALL, 34, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 21, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KADEEM THOMAS, 30, of Louisville, Hold – Circuit Court X 2, Failure to Appear, MDOC.  Bond $0 X 2, $0.

 

CORY ARDELL TRIPLETT, 45, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

MARVIN TROTTER, 33, of Marion, DUI – 1st.  Bond $1,500.

 

MARY WHITE, 63, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

