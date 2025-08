Drug Trafficking, Child Endangerment, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm in Neshoba Arrests

DONTEA TERRELL BASS, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $1,500, $800.

RUSSELL C BOYKIN, 20, of Meridian, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Tobacco by Minor, Alcohol Possession by < 21. Bond $800, $500, $500.

HALLEE LOGAN CRAPPS, 26, of Union, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

TIMONTEZ J GILL, 26, of Carthage, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

CARDEDRAH MICHELLE HATHORN, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $600.

SAMUEL POWELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

MICHELLE ROLAND, 48, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

TREVONTE STRIBLING, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

CANDIE TRENT, 36, of Forest, Failure to Appear X 2, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $600.

ADARIOUS CHARLES WALKER, 18, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $0, $800.

LANTZ WILLIS, 37, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.