Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area.

5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.

7:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person outside a residence on Whit Alford Road. The owner of the property did not know the individual and said that he sat down at a table outside the home. When deputies arrived, the suspicious person stated that he forgot where he parked his vehicle, walked through the woods, and came upon the house.

8:59 a.m. – Carthage Police dispatched to a building on HWY 35 South near Exxon when they received a call reporting that tools were stolen from the property.

11:08 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting that gunshots were heard in the area of FasTax and Discount Depot at Red Dog Road and HWY 35 North. Officers patrolled the area and spoke to people nearby who stated that they had not heard any gunshots.

3:09 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call requesting someone be removed from the property at AutoZone on HWY 35 South.