DUIs and Possession Charges in Neshoba

DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $400, $300, $300, $80, $600, $600, $0.

 

JAENASHA CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TYRONE COLLIER JR, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $60.

 

CHRISTIN M GIBSON, 30, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JORDAN ELLIS GOSS, 25, of Philadelphia, Possession of Stolen Property, Trespassing, No Hunting / Fishing License, NCSO.  Bond $800, $500, $0.

 

DEE DEE HART, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

ROBERT LEE HAYES, 33, of Meridian, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

NATHANIEL HENRY, 25, of Terry, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RANDALL L HICKMAN, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

