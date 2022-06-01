HomeLocalEast Central CC announces 2022 football schedule

East Central CC announces 2022 football schedule

by

East Central Community College has announced its 2022 football schedule.

Just like the 2021 season, East Central’s schedule includes five road games and four games.

ECCC will host games against Holmes, Hinds, Southwest, and Co-Lin.

The Warriors will go on the road to take on Coahoma. Jones, Northeast, MS Gulf Coast, and Pearl River,

The first game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 at Coahoma

See the complete schedule below.

