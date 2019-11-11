ECCC Basketball Season Tickets Now on Sale

General admission and chairback season tickets to all 2019-20 East Central Community College men’s and women’s regular season home basketball games are now on sale.

The season tickets are good for the 10 home dates beginning with the Dec. 2 games against the Holmes Community College Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the campus in Decatur.

General admission season tickets are $35, while chairback season tickets are $45.

The tickets may be purchased online at www.eccc.edu/estore, at the main Athletic Department Office in Brackeen-Wood Gym, or at the ticket table at a home contest.

A complete season schedule can be found at www.ecccathletics.com.

For more information, contact Director of Athletics Paul Nixon at 601-635-6402.