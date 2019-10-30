ECCC Fine Arts Department to Host Multiple Fall Events

The East Central Community College Fine Arts Department will host multiple fall events this semester on the Decatur campus.

The Collegians, ECCC’s rock-and-roll band, will present its annual concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 in Huff Auditorium. The event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Chas Evans, department chair and Collegians director, at [email protected] or 601-635-6227.

The ECCC Concert Choir and Vocé vocal ensemble will present a joint concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Clarke-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur. The event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact director Lucus Orndorff at [email protected] or 601-635-6225.

The ECCC Fine Arts Department will present the annual Christmas Spectacular beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Huff Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door. Children under 6 will be admitted free. Featured performers will include the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, Christmas Band, Jazz Band, Collegians rock-and-roll band, Concert Choir, Vocé vocal ensemble, the Color Guard and the Centralettes dance line. A reception will follow in Mabry Cafeteria and will feature art by ECCC art students. For more information, contact Fine Arts Division Chair Chas Evans at [email protected], or call 601-635-6227.