Fallen Trees, a Roaming Bull, and More in Leake

Thursday, January 12, 2023

6:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 N near Dollar General in Singleton.  No injuries were reported.

7:30 a.m.- Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle that had left the roadway and ended up in the ditch near Huddle House. No one was reported to be injured, and the vehicle was towed.

7:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Dept responded to calls about a tree down blocking the entire roadway on Old Robinson Rd west of the Natchez Trace.

7:52 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MDOT responded to calls reporting a tree down blocking one lane of traffic on Hwy 488 near the Freetrade area.

1:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a bull that was out in the roadway on Hwy 35 N near Dollar General in the Singleton area.

