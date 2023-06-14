Fallen Trees and More Storm Damage in Leake

Ed Boone Rd., Hooper Mill Creek Rd., Roberts Rd., County Line Rd., Dorsey Rd., Hwy 429 at O.V. Wilder Rd., Pleasant Grove Rd., and Pickens Rd. are just a few of the roads that became blocked by trees, power lines, and debris when the storm struck Leake County on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Leake County and Carthage First Responders, MDOT, Central Electric, Entergy, and more crews are working to clear all roadways of trees and power lines and to restore power.

Central Electric Power Association alone reported more than 8,900 power outages across 6 counties.

3:25 p.m. – Reports of power lines down causing a grass fire on Hwy 43 near Forest Grove Rd. Thomastown Volunteer Fire Department responded.

3:29 p.m. – Trees were reported down across the roadway at the intersection of Barnes Rd. and Big Springs Rd.

3:34 p.m. – Traffic lights at the intersection of Hwy 35 and Hwy 16 in Carthage were reported damaged by the storm.

3:34 p.m. – Power lines down in the roadway between Trustmark National Bank and the ambulance service.

4:21 p.m. – Multiple trees were reported to be down on Roberts Road in the Singleton community.

4:24 p.m. – A power line was reported to be down in the roadway on Hooper Mill Creek Rd.

4:28 p.m. – Trees reported to be down in the roadway at County Line Rd. and Dorsey Rd.

4:40 p.m. – Risher Rd. was reported to be blocked by a large tree down across the roadway.

4:42 p.m. – Trees were reported to be down across St. Anne Rd.

6:10 p.m. – Trees and debris reported to be blocking the roadway on Red Dog Rd. between the Yockanookany Bridge and St. Anne Rd.

6:27 p.m. – Reports of a tree down blocking the roadway on Mowdy Rd. near Union Rd.

7:10 p.m. – Bose Nuske Creek Rd. was reported to have a tree down blocking the entire roadway near Ebenezer.

7:10 p.m. – It was reported that a tree was down across the roadway on Buddy Odom Rd.