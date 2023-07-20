HomeAttalaFatal Shooting in Kosciusko Early Thursday Morning

Fatal Shooting in Kosciusko Early Thursday Morning

by

One person has died and one is being charged with murder after a shooting in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of West Adams Street at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 for a shooting with injuries.

A male was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala Emergency Department for a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced dead.  The victim’s name has not been released.

During their investigation, Kosciusko Police identified a suspect.  Seventeen-year-old Jarmarion Thompson of Kosciusko is being charged in the murder.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be release as they become available.

Initial Story:

Breezy News has learned of a fatal shooting that occurred on West Adams Street in Kosciusko before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Check back here for more details on this developing story.

