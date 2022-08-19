HomeAttalaFelony Child Abuse, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

Felony Child Abuse, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

HENRY R PEREZ, 35, of Morton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

HUNTER L RAY, 25, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $5,000, $5,000.

 

PERCY C RIMMER, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

KRISTOPHER ROBY, 19, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JAMIE D SANDERS, 31, of Carthage, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Improper Turn, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $228, $418, $389.25, $218, $218, $418.

 

LATHERN USRY, 64, of Forest, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

IZAVIA S WILLIS, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Felony Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Reckless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Seatbelt Violation, Hold for Other Agency – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,500, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

NITA F WILLIS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418, $218.

 

LESLIE M WILSON, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

