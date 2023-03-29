HomeLocalFelony DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Felony DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

by

THOMAS RYSHUN GRAYSON, 24, of Meridian, Serving Sentence.  Bond $0.

 

DELLIRE GLEN HOSSLEY, 47, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Passing, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $1,000, $300.

 

ROSEMARY JONES, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

GARY ALLEN KELLY, 40, of Noxapater, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $1,000.

 

KENNETH RAY KENNEDY, 70, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $60, $800.

 

KENDRICK D LEE, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, Expired Tag, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $0, $400, $400, $200, $800, $800.

 

ASHLEY LONG, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CARL W MAJURE, 36, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

