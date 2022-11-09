Fentanyl-Laced Counterfeit Pills – Kosciusko Police Department Warns Public

The Kosciusko Police Department wants to make the public aware of a lethal drug that could be on its way to our area in the form of counterfeit pills.

“We’re concerned about the safety of our children and the public. We want everyone to be aware of what’s out there and to know what they’re actually taking when they take it. One pill can kill you.” says KPD Investigator, Greg Collins.

These counterfeit pills are made to look like Oxycodone M30 pills, but are laced with Fentanyl. According to the DEA, 4 out of every 10 pills with Fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.

CLICK HERE to learn more about counterfeit pills and Fentanyl.