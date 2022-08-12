Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday

Friday, Attala 12, 2022

5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody.

7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.

11:35 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle accident on HWY 16 in front of Huddle House. No injuries were reported.

2:49 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to HWY 500 in the Tuscola area regarding a person who was bitten by a dog.