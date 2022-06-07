Fire and Burglar Alarms in Neshoba

Monday, 6/7/22

12:14 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on Hwy. 16.

1:49 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a glass breakage alarm activation at Tractor Supply on Hwy. 16 W.

6:09 a.m – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for an older model Mississippi Department Of Transportation truck stolen out of Kemper County.

2:19 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a residence at Pendleton Square Apartments for a disturbance involving a child.

2:21 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries near Regions Bank on W. Main Street.

6:43 p.m. – Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Commercial Bank on Lewis Avenue.