Firefighters in Leake Battle Two Fires, Law Enforcement Handles Trespassers and More

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

6:38 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers responded to a call reporting a woods fire behind a residence on Naylor Street.

6:57 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Ofahoma Volunteers were alerted to a hay baler on fire in a field on Brookwood Road off HWY 16 West.

7:42 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Crane Road regarding a disturbance in progress there.

11:27 p.m. – Carthage Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on Alena Drive.

11:39 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Crane Road when they received reports of individuals trespassing on some property there.