HomeLeakeFlash Flood warning issued for Leake and Neshoba Counties

Flash Flood warning issued for Leake and Neshoba Counties

by

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Leake and Neshoba Counties.

Other counties included in the warning are Madison, Newton, and Scott.

A slow moving weather system will make it’s way through much of the state with heavy rainfall being the main threat.

The warning is in effect through 11:15 am.

Always remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

Turn around. Don’t drown!

Stay tuned to Kicks 96.7 and continue to monitor Kicks96news.com for updates.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Leake Academy cancels classes due to flooding

Trees Down, Blocking Roads in Leake Wednesday Morning

Missing Person Located and a Gunshot Victim in Leake

Car Fire, Multiple Crashes, and More in Leake Today

An Accident with Injuries in Leake County

Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.