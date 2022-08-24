Flash Flood warning issued for Leake and Neshoba Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Leake and Neshoba Counties.
Other counties included in the warning are Madison, Newton, and Scott.
A slow moving weather system will make it’s way through much of the state with heavy rainfall being the main threat.
The warning is in effect through 11:15 am.
Always remember to never drive through flooded roadways.
Turn around. Don’t drown!
