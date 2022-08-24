Flash Flood warning issued for Leake and Neshoba Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Leake and Neshoba Counties.

Other counties included in the warning are Madison, Newton, and Scott.

A slow moving weather system will make it’s way through much of the state with heavy rainfall being the main threat.

The warning is in effect through 11:15 am.

Always remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

Turn around. Don’t drown!

Stay tuned to Kicks 96.7 and continue to monitor Kicks96news.com for updates.