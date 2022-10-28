Friday in Leake, multiple crashes, a break in, and more

Friday, October 28, 2022

3:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Battle Bluff Rd. The vehicle was reportedly upside down when deputies arrived. No injuries were reported, and one person was taken into custody.

7:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 487 East at the intersection of Freeny Rd where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

1:54 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a home on Old Salem Rd regarding a break-in that occurred there.

2:19 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a grass fire near chicken houses on Camp Rd.