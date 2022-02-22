Gas Prices Continue Their Steady Climb (Except In Leake County)

Gas prices jumped another 4 cents in Mississippi in the past week—and slightly more than that in Neshoba County. AAA says the average price at the pump is up 4.4 cents in Neshoba County, to about $3.21. That’s in between Attala County at more than $3.19 and Leake County at just under $3.26. The auto club says the average price in Attala County is up 3.3 cents since last week while Leake County’s average price has dropped less than a penny. And, after having the country’s cheapest gas for three weeks in a row, Mississippi no longer enjoys that distinction. AAA says Missouri now has the lowest average price followed by Arkansas. Mississippi this week has the third-cheapest gas.